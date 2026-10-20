Turkiye appoint former Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin as new head coach to replace Vincenzo Montella

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has acted decisively following a nightmare start to the current Nations League campaign. Montella has been relieved of his duties as head coach after a string of results that left the Crescent-Stars reeling.

Turkiye's form in the competition had become a major cause for concern for the board, as they suffered four consecutive defeats. These losses came at the hands of European heavyweights France, Italy, and Belgium, with the Azzurri dealing two separate blows to Montella's side.

Following a crucial board meeting on Tuesday, the federation reached a consensus on the path forward. The decision was made to bring in a familiar face who understands the nuances of the domestic game and the expectations of the passionate fanbase.