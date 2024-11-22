Transfer hint? Neymar tells Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez ‘I wish I were there too’ amid talk of ex-Barcelona stars reforming ‘MSN’ strike partnership in MLS at Inter Miami
Neymar may have hinted at an Inter Miami transfer being possible, with the Brazilian telling Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez: “I wish I were there too.”
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Brazilian plying his trade in Saudi Arabia
- Talk of contract being terminated
- Has seen move to America speculated on