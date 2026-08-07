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Bologna reject €30m Everton bid for Jonathan Rowe as Rossoblu take firm stance on English winger
Bologna reject Everton bid
Reports from Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino reveal that Everton submitted a €30 million proposal to sign Rowe, which was swiftly rejected by Bologna. The Premier League side inquired whether negotiations could open if their offer was raised to €35 million, but the Rossoblu management refused to entertain further talks. The 23-year-old winger remains under contract at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara until June 2029 following his arrival from Marseille last summer.
- Buzzi
Rossoblu maintain firm stance
Bologna have reinforced their position that the former England youth international will not be sold during the current transfer window. Club officials have made it clear that they are unwilling to consider any further proposals from Everton, even if the Toffees increase their valuation. This firm stance has been adopted to preserve the Rossoblu's attacking depth ahead of the new campaign.
Bologna resist squad depletion
The reluctance to part with Rowe stems from Bologna already sanctioning the €35 million departure of starting forward Santiago Castro to Roma. Furthermore, the Rossoblu could pocket an additional €25 million from the potential sale of centre-back Jhon Lucumi, bringing their total transfer income to €60 million.
Bologna are reportedly only willing to consider selling the former Norwich City winger if a club submits an extraordinary offer significantly above market value, in the region of €55 million to €60 million.
- IPA Sport
Everton face valuation hurdle
Everton must now decide whether to launch a significantly higher bid or turn their attention to alternative targets before the transfer window closes. For Bologna, keeping hold of Rowe, who registered seven goals and four assists across 40 appearances last season, remains vital to maintaining squad stability ahead of their domestic campaign. A test of consistency awaits Domenico Tedesco's side as they continue refining their main squad throughout pre-season.
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