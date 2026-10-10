Tottenham Hotspur player ratings vs Manchester United: Dominic Solanke rescues point after Rodrigo Bentancur red card chaos

A. Kinsky - 7/10

The young goalkeeper produced three vital saves to keep Tottenham in the contest when Manchester United threatened to pull away. While he could do little about Mbeumo's clinical finish in the 73rd minute, his positioning and shot-stopping were fundamental to keeping the scoreline manageable before the late equaliser.

A. Gray - 6/10

Archie Gray operated with tactical maturity beyond his years at right-back, managing his duels well against a tricky United flank. However, a late yellow card in the 90+9th minute for a cynical challenge illustrated the mounting pressure Spurs were under during the closing stages.

M. Senesi - 6/10

A battling performance from the centre-half who led the line well against United's rotations. He was substituted in the 89th minute as De Zerbi looked to introduce more offensive impetus for the final push, having recorded several key clearances during his time on the pitch.

D. Udogie - 6/10

Udogie provided his usual athletic presence on the left, though he was largely occupied with defensive duties as United looked to exploit the wide areas. He was replaced by Micky van de Ven in the 74th minute, immediately after Spurs fell behind.

J. van Hecke - 6/10

The defender was robust in the air, winning several crucial challenges. He remained on the pitch and adapted his role for tactical reasons following the red card, as Spurs reorganised their shape to cope with being a man down.