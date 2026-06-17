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Tottenham prepared to smash transfer record for Sandro Tonali! Price that Spurs are willing to pay for Newcastle midfielder revealed
Spurs identify Tonali as marquee target
Tottenham are prepared to go all out to sign Tonali this summer as De Zerbi looks to overhaul his squad. The Italian head coach has identified his compatriot as the ideal engine for his midfield, with the north London club eager to move past a difficult period that saw them flirt with the lower reaches of the Premier League table in the last two campaigns.
The pursuit comes amid a firm promise from ownership to back the new project. In a statement to supporters at the end of a dismal season, during which Spurs had three different managers, owners the Lewis family pledged to back new head coach De Zerbi in the transfer market. The message to the fans read: "We take responsibility for rebuilding Spurs. Our ambition is to recapture the spirit of the club and bring back the excitement, the fearlessness and the bold football we have always felt defined us. That means football comes first. The board and executive team have laid out their plans to meet this ambition."
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Record-breaking fee on the table
To secure Tonali’s signature, Tottenham are reportedly prepared to shatter their existing transfer record. According to GIVEMESPORT, internal discussions suggest a willingness to shell out between £80 million and £85 million, with further performance-related add-ons likely to be included in any formal proposal. This would eclipse their previous record expenditure of £55million, paid to bring Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in the summer of 2019, serving as a definitive statement of intent to their Premier League rivals.
While Newcastle are holding out for a figure closer to £100 million, the Magpies may be forced to negotiate as they look to stay within the lines of Financial Fair Play and the Premier League's new Squad Cost Rules. Newcastle have already shown a pragmatic streak regarding their high-value assets, having sanctioned the departure of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona to balance the books. While Spurs have not yet lodged an official bid for the 26-year-old, there are reportedly constructive talks already taking place with the player’s camp.
Man Utd fall back as Spurs ramp up
The race for Tonali was once a crowded field, but Tottenham have moved into pole position after a major rival cooled their interest. While Manchester United had long been linked with the midfielder, reports suggested that the Red Devils are hesitant to meet the soaring asking price. This exit from the bidding war leaves Spurs to contend primarily with Arsenal and Manchester City, both of whom have made enquiries about the player’s availability. However, the north London side are hoping that the lure of being the main man under De Zerbi will outweigh the attraction of joining already-established title contenders. The Italian coach is desperate for a statement signing to ensure there is no repeat of the club’s recent 17th-placed finishes.
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A busy summer in north London
Should the Tonali deal cross the line, he would join a growing list of new arrivals at the club. Spurs have been proactive in the early stages of the window, securing the signatures of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers. They are also currently locked in negotiations with Brighton for defender Jan Paul van Hecke, despite seeing two initial bids knocked back by the Seagulls' hierarchy.
Adding Tonali would represents a significant step up in quality and spending. While the player is said to prefer a return to Serie A if he leaves St James' Park, the financial muscle of the Premier League makes a move within England more realistic. For Spurs, meeting the £85m mark would be a definitive sign that the board is finally ready to put their money where their mouth is as they attempt to drag the club back toward the European places.