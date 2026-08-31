Tottenham open talks to sign Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo after shock Manchester United link as Spurs seek late deal

Tottenham have officially opened talks with Chelsea over a late move for Adarabioyo as the Tuesday night deadline approaches. The 28-year-old centre-back, who arrived at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer just last year, has seen his influence wane under Xabi Alonso and was notably excluded from the matchday squads for Chelsea’s opening two Premier League fixtures.

The urgency from the Tottenham board comes as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Spurs are working on a deal for the defender. While Chelsea were reportedly exploring various avenues to offload the player, including offering him to Manchester United just last week, Michael Carrick’s side have decided not to pursue a move.

This has left the door wide open for Roberto De Zerbi to swoop in and strengthen a squad that has endured a difficult start to the new campaign despite a record-breaking summer spend.