Tottenham player ratings vs Bodo/Glimt: Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro score to wrap up comfortable Europa League tie as Ange Postecoglou's men set up final showdown against Man Utd

Tottenham secured their place in the Europa League final as Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro scored in the second half of their return leg with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night, setting up a Bilbao showdown with Premier League rivals Manchester United later this month.

Having established a 3-1 lead in the first leg of the semi-final, Tottenham knew a solid performance at the Aspmyra Stadion would seal their place in the final. They did their bit in an ordinary first half, keeping a spluttering Bodo/Glimt attack at arm's length without providing too much threat of their own. Brennan Johnson nearly got on the end of a low Destiny Udogie cross, but goalkeeper Nikita Haikin palmed it away to safety.

Guglielmo Vicario did have to make one eye-catching save from a swerving Patrick Berg free-kick, but the Norwegian side didn't do enough to reduce the deficit and entered the second half knowing a big effort would be needed to grab the convincing win they needed.

However, no discernible improvement arrived and instead Solanke provided the goal Spurs needed to put them out of sight with a three-goal aggregate lead. Mathys Tel's corner was met by Cristian Romero and the striker was on hand to prod the ball in from close range.

Not long later it was 2-0. Porro got the chance to cross but the ball instead flew over Haikin in freakish fashion, onto the back post and in, extinguishing any lingering hope for Bodo/Glimt.

Tottenham will now face United in the final in Bilbao on Wednesday 21 May with silverware and Champions League football next season at stake.

