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Tottenham beat Man Utd to £85m Mateus Fernandes! Spurs win transfer race for West Ham midfielder as Red Devils are left frustrated
Spurs shatter transfer record for Fernandes
According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have moved to the brink of completing a sensational move for Fernandes after agreeing an £85m fee with West Ham. The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder is expected to undergo a medical shortly as Spurs look to finalise the paperwork on what would be a landmark signing for the club.
The deal marks a significant statement of intent from the Tottenham hierarchy as they continue to reshape the squad under Roberto De Zerbi.
The eye-watering figure will see Fernandes become the most expensive signing in Tottenham's history. The fee comfortably surpasses the previous club record, which was the £65m deal for Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in August 2024.
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Manchester United miss out on top target
While Tottenham celebrate a major recruitment victory, the news comes as a bitter blow to Manchester United. The Red Devils had been heavily involved in the pursuit of the midfielder, with Michael Carrick identifying him as the ideal profile to rejuvenate a midfield that recently lost the veteran Casemiro. However, United’s hesitation to meet West Ham's uncompromising valuation ultimately allowed their rivals to steal a march in the negotiations.
Old Trafford officials were reportedly wary of being drawn into an "exhausting bidding war" and remained disciplined regarding their own internal valuation of the player. Despite maintaining ongoing dialogue since May, United were not convinced of the player's total commitment to the project and were unwilling to overpay.
The rise of a Premier League powerhouse
Fernandes has enjoyed a rapid ascent, establishing himself as one of the most effective all-round midfielders in the English top flight. His data over the past season highlights a player with an incredible work rate, consistently appearing in the top 10 Premier League midfielders for distance covered. Those who have worked with him previously, like Simon Rusk at Southampton, aren't surprised by his development into a physical force.
"That's no surprise that his tackling stats are very high," Rusk told Sky Sports. "Both speaking to him and observing him, I could see that would be a feature in his game - and a strength."
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Carrick's rebuilding task continues
The failure to land Fernandes leaves Manchester United with a significant hole to fill as the transfer window progresses. Michael Carrick had already signaled the importance of this summer for the club's long-term direction. Speaking about the squad overhaul in May, Carrick noted: "There's obviously work to do. I know it's quite obvious, there's certain players leaving, that there's a bit of work to do. It's not any more important, this one, than the last one, or it's what's ahead of us as a football club to try and make the most of."