Tottenham Hotspur injury crisis goes from bad to WORSE! Richarlison limps out of FA Cup tie with Aston Villa after suffering suspected hamstring issue

After starting Wednesday’s 3-2 Premier League defeat against Bournemouth on the bench, Richarlison was brought back into the starting lineup as Tottenham looked to secure a morale-boosting victory over high-flying Villa.

Having collected just one win from their last six games beforehand, Spurs head coach Thomas Frank was looking to ease the pressure on his position against Unai Emery’s Villains, who are currently third in the Premier League.

However, both Richarlison and Spurs’ night got off to the worst start when Argentina midfielder Emi Buendia fired Villa in front after just 22 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And their misery was compounded when former Everton and Watford forward Richarlison went down with what appeared to be a hamstring complaint just a few minutes later.

After receiving treatment from the Tottenham physios, the attacker was unable to continue and was subsequently replaced by Randal Kolo Muani, who was dropped to the bench after starting against Bournemouth.