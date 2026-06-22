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Tottenham urged to take 'gamble' on Igor Thiago as potential Harry Kane replacement
The search for a genuine Kane successor
Speaking to Standard Sport, Anderton admitted that finding a like-for-like replacement for Kane is nearly impossible but suggested Brentford’s Igor Thiago is the right profile. "I don't think anyone can [replace Kane] as such," Anderton said.
"Are we going to go out and buy the best striker in the world that's available and pay him crazy, whoever that guy is, crazy money? I don't think we are. It's going to be that one where we probably take a gamble on someone and try and do it that way. I mean, I love the boy at Brentford, Igor Thiago. I think he's done great."
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Evaluating the current attacking options
Thiago enjoyed a sensational campaign last season, netting 22 goals for the Bees to finish just behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. His rise has been meteoric since moving to London from Club Brugge in 2024, despite early injury setbacks. Anderton is convinced that Thiago offers a clinical edge that current options like Richarlison and Dominic Solanke have yet to consistently provide in a Spurs shirt.
Discussing the current crop of forwards, Anderton offered a blunt assessment of Richarlison's role in the squad. "Richarlison, is not going to be a goalscorer," he explained. "He's going to run around and upset defenders and be a pain in the arse to play against. Is he going to be involved in a team that gets into that top four or five?"
While Anderton expressed hope for Solanke, he remained sceptical about his ability to fill Kane's shoes: "I don't think he can replace Harry... we desperately need a goalscorer. I hope that Solanke can come and be that."
Fitting into De Zerbi's tactical revolution
The endorsement of Thiago comes at a time of significant change at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After a difficult period that saw the club flirt with relegation, Italian tactician De Zerbi has been tasked with rebuilding the side. With defensive reinforcements like Jan Paul van Hecke and Andy Robertson already through the door, the focus has shifted to an aggressive recruitment drive in midfield and attack.
Anderton believes that Thiago’s technical ability and physical presence make him a natural fit for the style of football De Zerbi is implementing. "Honestly, as bad as it was, I think that De Zerbi can get us back into the Champions League. I really do. I think he's that good," Anderton stated. Focusing on the tactical synergy, he added: "If he gets the right players in, which obviously Senesi is, he wants us to play a certain way of passing the ball correctly. I don't see why Igor Thiago wouldn't fit the system."
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High stakes for the summer window
Tottenham are currently navigating a busy transfer window with several high-profile targets on their radar, including Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Manchester City’s Savinho. However, the requirement for a specialist number nine remains the priority if they are to climb back into the Champions League places. Thiago, currently on international duty with Brazil at the World Cup, represents a proven Premier League commodity who could thrive in a more dominant side.
De Zerbi has already begun his tenure by steering the club away from a disastrous situation following the short-lived reign of Igor Tudor. Having secured Premier League safety on the final day of last season, the manager is now being backed with significant resources.