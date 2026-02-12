Getty
Tottenham eye ex-Liverpool coach as short-term solution after sacking Thomas Frank
Heitinga's playing & coaching experience
The former Netherlands international knows all about the English top-flight on and off the pitch. He spent time with Everton and Fulham as a player, before moving into coaching with Ajax.
Following a spell as caretaker boss in Amsterdam, Heitinga linked up with his ex-Toffees boss David Moyes at West Ham in September 2023. Following the Scot’s departure from the London Stadium, a switch to Liverpool was made in 2024 - with fellow Dutchman Arne Slot being joined at Anfield.
Heitinga left that role to take charge of Ajax in the summer of 2025, but lasted just a matter of months there - being relieved of his duties in November after overseeing five wins from 15 games. A return to England was made as part of Frank’s backroom staff at Spurs in January 2026.
Break before north London derby date with Arsenal
Danish tactician Frank is now out of work, after eight months in charge of Tottenham, with big decisions needing to be made by a club that has tumbled into relegation danger this season. The Daily Mail claims that Heitinga is “among the leading candidates as a short-term solution”.
They go on to say that a decision will be made in the “coming days”. If Heitinga is trusted to oversee events through to the end of the season, then Spurs “will have to restock coaching positions around him because some of Frank’s staff, several of whom came with him from Brentford, will also leave”.
Spurs are in the fortunate position of having time on their side when it comes to getting their coaching house in order. They are not due to be back in action until facing arch-rivals Arsenal in a north London derby date on February 22. Playing staff will not return to the club’s training base until Monday after being given a five-day break by Frank.
Keane back at Spurs? Other names in the frame
The Mail states that “Robbie Keane is another name who has come under consideration”, with the former Tottenham striker currently in charge of Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros - a side that he has guided to the top of their domestic league and into the knockout play-off phase of the Europa League.
Spurs feel that Keane “with his club connections and energetic personality, might galvanise fans and players although whether he would consider an interim position is unknown”. Roberto De Zerbi’s name has also been mentioned following his departure from Ligue 1 side Marseille. The Italian boasts Premier League experience from his stint in charge of Brighton.
Pochettino has left the door open to Premier League return
It is, however, Pochettino that Tottenham’s board and fans really want - with supporters chanting the Argentine’s name during their 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle, which proved to be Frank’s farewell appearance.
He previously led Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019 and has left the door open for a return to English football, telling BBC Sport in December 2025: “Yeah, I watch a lot. The Premier League is the best in the world. Of course, I miss it. I am so happy in the USA, but I am always thinking about returning one day. It is the most competitive league, and of course, I would love to come back again.”
Pochettino is only under contract with the United States until the summer, but is focused on a home World Cup for now. If Spurs decide to delay a permanent appointment until the end of the season - as they put immediate faith in the likes of Heitinga - then the Mail reports that other coaches approaching the end of their respective deals, such as Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, will also come into the reckoning.
