Tottenham are working on an audacious double transfer for Man City attackers Savinho and Omar Marmoush

Earlier this month, De Zerbi revealed that Spurs were lining up a surprise "bomba" signing. Tottenham desperately need reinforcements upfront, as Richarlison has only one year remaining on his contract and Dominic Solanke has struggled with injuries.

Marmoush scored 15 goals in 17 games during his final half-season for Eintracht Frankfurt before joining City, and Tottenham will hope he can replicate that form in north London. Bringing in both attackers would provide De Zerbi with the necessary firepower, cementing their status as top-four contenders and fulfilling the manager's bold promise to the supporters.