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Tottenham join race for Adam Wharton but have no plans to sign Mason Greenwood
Spurs step up pursuit of Wharton
Tottenham have entered the race to sign Palace star Wharton, as per TEAMtalk. The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League's most sought-after young talents after an impressive rise over the last year. Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with the former Blackburn Rovers player, but Spurs are now prepared to make a serious attempt to bring him to north London. De Zerbi is understood to be a strong admirer of Wharton and believes his ability to control games from deep would suit the style he wants to implement.
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Midfield overhaul remains a priority
Tottenham's interest in Wharton is part of a broader midfield rebuild following the departure of Yves Bissouma. The club are reportedly willing to add as many as three midfielders before the transfer window closes as they continue reshaping the squad. The future of Joao Palhinha also remains unresolved. While Tottenham have an option to make his loan move permanent, Sporting CP are also interested in signing the Portugal international, creating further uncertainty.
Spurs have explored other ambitious targets as well. Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali and West Ham's Mateus Fernandes have both been discussed internally, although securing either deal is expected to be difficult.
No Greenwood move planned
In addition to the midfield overhaul, Spurs have also previously been linked with Greenwood. However, despite speculation over a potential reunion between De Zerbi and Greenwood, according to Daily Mail, Tottenham are not expected to pursue a deal for the Marseille forward. Reports have suggested Marseille could be willing to sell Greenwood as the French club look to improve their financial position. An asking price of around €50 million (£43.3m) has been mentioned, but Spurs are not expected to enter the race for the 24-year-old.
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Transfer focus shifts to realistic targets
Tottenham are expected to continue assessing their midfield options as they work to strengthen the squad for De Zerbi. With Tonali valued at more than £100m and Fernandes attracting interest from several major European clubs, those deals may prove challenging.
As a result, Wharton increasingly appears to be one of the most attainable elite targets available to Spurs. The coming weeks could determine whether the club turn their interest into a formal move as their midfield rebuild gathers pace.