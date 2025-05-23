Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and GOAL's top 50 Premier League players of the 2024-25 season - ranked

Players from 15 clubs are represented in our list of the best performers from the English top-flight over the past nine months

The 2024-25 Premier League season will live longer in the memories of some fans compared to others. Liverpool supporters will obviously cherish being able to watch their team lift the trophy from inside Anfield for the first time in 35 years, while Nottingham Forest will look back on a campaign that surpassed even their wildest dreams, regardless of whether it finishes with qualification for the Champions League or not.

Others, like those who follow Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, will be hoping to erase thoughts of their league campaigns as quickly as possible and start looking ahead to brighter days in 2025-26 as soon as the final fixtures have been played out on Sunday.

But despite some bemoaning the quality of the English top-flight over recent months, there have still been plenty of players who have risen above the rest to provide memorable performances throughout the season. Not all have been supported by their team-mates as well as others, but they all deserve celebrating for the entertainment they have provided.

To mark the end of the campaign, eight GOAL writers and editors (Stephen Darwin, Krishan Davis, Mark Doyle, Richard Martin, Tom Maston, Joe Strange, Sean Walsh and James Westwood) have each ranked their best players from the Premier League season to produce this Top 50 list - and let us know who is too high, too low or who we missed in the comments!: