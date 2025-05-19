Virgil van Dijk-esque Dean Huijsen could prove a €60m bargain for Real Madrid: GOAL grades the biggest deals of the 2025 summer transfer window

All summer long, GOAL will be handing out grades for the biggest transfers from around the world...

For some football fans, the off-season is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most, as that can only mean one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2025 summer window is set to be one of the busiest in recent times, with some huge names already being linked with big-money moves.

We all know that some transfers turn out well for all parties involved, but there are plenty where at least one of the clubs, or even the player, are left wondering what might have been had they made a different decision while at the negotiating table.

GOAL is here, then, to ensure you know who did the best out of every massive deal before the players have even been officially unveiled. Throughout the summer window, we will be grading every done deal as it happens, letting you track the big winners - and losers - of transfer season.

Article continues below

Check out all of our grades below, and let us know what you think in the comments section...