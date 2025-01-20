Time up for Ange Postecoglou? Tottenham's sleepwalk into a relegation battle can't be ignored - but replacing the manager will not change their new reality

Spurs have dropped to 15th in the Premier League table and have won one of their last 10 matches, leading to calls for the Australian to be sacked

As 18-year-old Archie Gray turned the ball into his own net in first-half stoppage time of Tottenham's trip to Everton to put the Toffees 3-0 up, goodness only knows what was running through Ange Postecoglou's mind as he stood lonely on the edge of his technical area.

Spurs were sliding to their eighth defeat in 10 Premier League games, a run which has only seen one win - a 5-0 walkover of 20th-placed Southampton. This is relegation form, and the north Londoners should be a tad thankful the true contenders for the drop are already a fair bit adrift of safety already.

Watching on from above in the Goodison Park precipice were chairman Daniel Levy, executive director Donna-Maria Cullen and chief football officer Scott Munn. At least they didn't have to stomach going over to the volatile away section come full-time.

There's some pretty stiff competition, but Tottenham are the Premier League's number-one basket case right now, and everyone at the club has to do some soul searching. It does, however, feel increasingly likely that the person who will pay the price first will be Postecoglou.