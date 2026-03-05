Thomas Tuchel urged to snub Cole Palmer, Phil Foden & Co. on England's left-wing and pick 'world-beater' to start at the World Cup

England are in the process of piecing together plans for a shot at World Cup immortality this summer. They enjoyed a faultless run through qualification and are considered to be serious contenders for the most prestigious of global crowns.

That is due to the depth of talent that ex-Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel has at his disposal. There are a few spots in his team that have been nailed down - with the likes of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and record-breaking striker Harry Kane considered to be guaranteed picks - but plenty of seats on the plane to North America remain up for grabs.

Competition is at its fiercest in creative attacking posts, with Jude Bellingham facing a fight to retain his No.10 role, while there are several options to line up on the left flank in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Chelsea talisman Palmer and Manchester City playmaker Foden have occupied that position before, along with Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon and Everton loanee Jack Grealish. It could, however, be that said jersey is set aside for Rashford.