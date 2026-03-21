Thomas Tuchel has NOT been in contact with Trent Alexander-Arnold over England snub one day after high-profile split from girlfriend

Tuchel's concerns about Alexander-Arnold is not new news. He raised them publicly last May, pointing to the defensive weakness that he felt could prove costly in tournament football.

"I can see that sometimes he relies heavily on his offensive contributions, and gives not so much emphasis on the defensive discipline and effort," Tuchel said at the time. "When we are talking, especially, about qualifying football and then tournament football, the one defensive error, the one moment where you are not 100 per cent awake, can be decisive, can be the moment where you pack your suitcases and go home."

It is a damning assessment, and one that has clearly not shifted despite Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid and his impressive outings in La Liga this season. His 34 caps for England include just a single group stage appearance at the 2018 World Cup against Belgium and a 33-minute cameo at Qatar 2022. For all his quality, he has never truly nailed down a starting spot under any England manager, and Tuchel appears no closer to changing that.