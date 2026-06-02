'The mission is very, very clear... England want to be world champions' - Three Lions arrive in USA as Thomas Tuchel & Harry Kane outline World Cup glory target

Footage from an official England documentary titled Building The Dream revealed that Tuchel explicitly challenged his players during their very first meeting at St George's Park to openly discuss their championship aspirations. He said: “The mission, why we are here, is very, very clear. We want to be world champions. We want to put the second star on our shirt. And for me, it’s very important that we just speak about it. Just straight away speak about it. The mission, the target of this mission is clear: second star on our shirt."

Tuchel emphasised to his players that sheer talent would prove insufficient to secure a tournament victory, asserting that only an unshakeable bond and internal unity could propel them beyond the achievements of the previous regime. He added: “It’s not enough because it’s not only about football. It’s not only about offensive build-up and defensive patterns. “It’s not only about set-pieces; which is a big, big part. But in international football, and especially in international football, it is not only about football.

“I spoke to a World Cup winner, and he had been in two tournaments, and he said the difference between the quarter-final and the final... it was the same level, the same quality of play.

“But once they arrived as a brotherhood, we were ready to die for each other. It would have been no problem if the camp is two months. So two months, OK? No problem. Guys, let’s do something special.”