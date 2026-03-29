Thomas Tuchel explains why Harry Maguire is behind Trevoh Chalobah and Ezri Konsa in England centre-back pecking order

Speaking after the match, Tuchel was candid about where the United man stands. "I got exactly what I thought, solid, solid central defender play," Tuchel said. "That's what he does. Very good on the ball, very calm, strong in the air and in the weapon for set pieces. I haven't changed my mind but I see other players I like to start for us, I see other players ahead with a different profile. I see Ezri Konsa ahead, I see Marc Guehi ahead. It's no secret. I see Trevoh Chalobah on the level of mobility was slightly ahead of him.

"Also John Stones, but he had injuries so he needed to come in camp. I needed to meet him [Maguire] in person to see how he acts within the group. It will be interesting now to see how he acts within the group."