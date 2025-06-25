Thomas Tuchel's 'boot camp'! England set for pre-World Cup trip to Miami as Three Lions look to adapt to high American temperatures
Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants an England 'boot camp' in Miami ahead of the 2026 World Cup with the Three Lions looking to adapt to high American temperatures.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tuchel eyeing a summer training camp in Miami
- Wants to give the players a taste of the summer heat
- Trip eyed for 2026 March international break