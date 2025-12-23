'Obviously!' - Thomas Frank bites back at Arne Slot over 'reckless' Micky van de Ven criticism after Alexander Isak leg break during Tottenham's loss to Liverpool

At his own press conference hours after Slot's took place, Frank took the opportunity to come out and bat for Van de Ven, insisting it was the type of challenge a defender had to make to try and prevent a goal.

"I'm obviously disagreeing," Frank said of Slot's comments. "In many ways, I think we are talking about a defender in Micky van de Ven that will do everything he can to avoid the goal, so it's a transition.

"He's sprinting back in, this ball slides down the side, and he does everything he can to see if he can block that shot, so he's sliding. Unfortunately, Isak's planted his foot straight there, and that makes it look worse than it is. I think that would be a natural reaction for any defender.

"I'll put it this way: if my defender doesn't do that, then I don't think they are true defenders.

"He's a very fair and competitive player. That's one thing. The other thing, you also know that the two players have sorted it out, so that's a good sign of how they've sorted it out. A good sign."

Frank was also asked if Slot's words could harm Van de Ven's reputation in the view of referees, who could now see the defender as more aggressive than he actually may be.

"I hope not," the Dane replied. "I don't really understand the comment, but that's not for me to be too clever about.

"I just think if you look at that, there's not too much in it and it's the first time, as you said, so I don't think it will be a problem."