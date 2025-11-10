'They forgot about me!' - Joao Neves put his height to good use as 'small' PSG star heads in last-gasp winner in fiery Lyon clash

PSG reclaimed the Ligue 1 top spot with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Lyon, but it was far from straightforward. Luis Enrique’s side dominated possession and looked in control early on, with Warren Zaire-Emery opening the scoring. Lyon fought back valiantly as Afonso Moreira levelled before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s strike restored PSG’s advantage. Ainsley Maitland-Niles then unleashed a thunderbolt from distance to make it 2-2, setting up a dramatic finale.

It was Neves who ultimately stole the show. Rising unmarked in stoppage time, the midfielder met Vitinha’s corner with perfect timing, nodding home the decisive goal.

Enrique praised both Neves and the team’s resilience, saying afterwards: “He has high ambitions. Every player on our team is important, especially if they can score. I hope to have many players back soon so we can finally have a normal training session. Since the start of the season, nothing has been normal.”

Neves, still smiling after the match, reflected on his unlikely match-winner with a touch of humour, saying that defenders had “forgotten about him” in the box. He admitted it had been a tough, high-paced battle but stressed that what mattered most was the victory.