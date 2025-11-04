'They don't have a Harry Kane!' - Ousmane Dembele not enough make PSG favourites to win Champions League showdown as Bayern Munich hero talks up Vincent Kompany's men

In his analysis, Matthaus argued that the French champions lack the world-class spine that makes Bayern so complete. “Paris Saint-Germain will be the next test. On Tuesday, two top European teams will face each other. Both have high quality in their squads, but Paris doesn't have a Kane, a [Michael] Olise, a [Joshua] Kimmich, or a [Manuel] Neuer,” he explained.

The Bayern icon praised boss Kompany's team as well-oiled, balanced unit capable of adapting to different opponents. “The French team has played exceptionally well in the Champions League so far, but they’ve already dropped points and lost a game in Ligue 1. Bayern are a well-oiled machine, they’re in a flow. Therefore, I say: Paris is definitely not the favourites,” Matthaus insisted.

His comments underline how much respect Bayern’s current form commands across Europe. Kompany’s men have combined attacking flair with defensive stability, scoring 54 goals in just 15 matches this season while conceding only 12.

Bayern travel to Paris with confidence and depth, as the German champions are unbeaten in all competitions this season and have swept aside Chelsea, Pafos, and Club Brugge in the Champions League with an aggregate score of 12-2. Their attacking trio, English superstar Kane, French hero Olise and Colombian international Luis Diaz, were rested at the weekend in the first half and are expected to start in Paris, giving Kompany his full attacking arsenal.

Matthsus’ prediction reflected that confidence, “I’m predicting a 2-1 victory for Bayern,” he declared. “PSG are the reigning Champions League winners, but Bayern have won their last four matches in the competition. The players are aware of that.”

He further pointed out that even in the Club World Cup defeat to PSG earlier this year, Bayern “were more dominant, had more scoring opportunities, and were the better team.” That loss, Matthaus believes, only fueled their current winning streak.