The Rondo, World Cup semifinal edition: Can anyone stop France? Who is going to win between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Jude Bellingham's England?

Right, so now it gets real. The weak have all been weaned out, and we're left with what FIFA determines are the four best teams in the world. There may be something slightly disappointing in the fact that teams No. 1-4 in the FIFA rankings are in the semis - hardly a big one for the upset narrative - but if you wanted to see the best play, here it is.
And we're left with two captivating matchups, too. First, it's Spain vs. France. You probably couldn't cook up a better semifinal at the minute. France are an attacking juggernaut who score for fun. Spain basically do not concede goals. Try to predict that one!
The other fixture isn't bad, either. England against Argentina is pretty much the World Cup game. There's so much history here, so much animosity. Neither side really likes each other. And neither is playing anywhere near their potential right now. It will make for a good game. But who wins these two? And who wins the thing overall? GOAL writers break down a captivating duo of fixtures...