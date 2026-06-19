And now comes the make-or-break game. Paraguay was all about starting well. Fail to win your first World Cup fixture, and the alarm bells go off. This thing could go very wrong.

Well, the USMNT did the opposite. They battered their CONMEBOL opponents, running out very much deserved 4-1 winners after an enthralling 45 minutes of football. This is the weird one, though. If the results go the U.S.'s way, they can top the group with a win over Australia this afternoon. A Turkey-Paraguay draw in the other fixture (possible) will ensure that the job gets done with a game to spare.

But the Socceroos are no easy opposition. They beat a very good Turkey side to open the tournament, and although not blessed with the attacking talents of old, are an organized unit who won't give up anything easily. In short, the U.S. will have their work cut out for them. And it, unfortunately, gets worse. Christian Pulisic,so often struggling with injury, might be hurt again.He has been described as 'day to day' all week, and, as of the time of publication, we really don't know if he will play a part.

No way this goes wrong, then... GOAL writers break a big match down in another edition of... The Rondo.