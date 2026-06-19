USMNT star Christian Pulisic ruled out of World Cup clash against Australia with calf injury, Ricardo Pepi set to start

Pulisic's status had been speculated throughout the week following his early substitution last Friday. Pochettino revealed following the match that the 27-year-old had reaggravated an injury that he suffered in training prior to the Americans' opener.

"Hopefully, it's not a big issue...hopefully, the next game he will be available," the manager said at that time.

Pulisic also mentioned that he hoped the calf issue wouldn't be a significant issue moving forward.

"So I'm really hoping that it's nothing, taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine," he said.

Pulisic has dealt with various ailments throughout his club campaign as well, playing just 1609 minutes - the lowest since he joined AC Milan.







