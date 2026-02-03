The Rondo, transfer window review edition: Best deal, worst move and what’s next for Josh Sargent?

And so a slightly underwhelming month comes to an end. Perhaps most clubs were just sitting around, still exhausted after a historically expensive summer. This was, indeed, a truly dry January in the transfer market. Even Man City, historically massive spenders during the cold winter moves, were relatively quiet (even if that meant signing two starting-caliber players).

Still, it's tricky to take loads from a window in which the most significant outlay was made by Crystal Palace for a forward who doesn't score many goals. Yet, there's a lot of discussion to be had about what didn't go down. Ricardo Pepi was supposed to move to Fulham, and then didn't, which probably seems just about right given that he's injured.

Josh Sargent's potential exit from Norwich is likely the biggest move that didn't happen. He went on strike, presumably thought that a Toronto FC bid was imminent, and was made to look a bit silly after Norwich didn't take Toronto's cash. He might still leave, given that the MLS transfer window is still open, but it's tricky to see Norwich sanctioning an exit now.

GOAL breaks down the moves that did and did not happen in another edition of... The Rondo.