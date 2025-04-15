The Rondo: Is the Gold Cup suddenly must-win for Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT, will Christian Pulisic and other stars show, and should Mexico be favored?

GOAL US writers debate the importance of the Gold Cup, whether Pulisic should rest or play, and who should be in goal

So, now the CONCACAF Gold Cup matters? Ask USMNT fans just a few months ago about this tournament - which has expanded to feature 16 teams - and it would have been a foregone conclusion that the host side would steamroll through the field. But now things are different.

For one, the USMNT are unexpectedly struggling. A CONCACAF Nations League semifinal loss to Panama, and subsequent loss to Canada in the third-place match, brought a dose of reality to Mauricio Pochettino's squad. And it's not like that can be fixed immediately.

In the modern-day Gold Cup, the U.S. are the second most successful team, only trailing Mexico in terms of titles with seven to El Tri's nine. They have qualified for every edition of the competition since 1991, and were named champions as recent as 2021.

This competition hasn't typically been one for bringing out star names. Instead, it's been a nice warmup tournament, a chance for fringe players to try to break into the senior setup. Will that be the case this summer, with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon? Will Christian Pulisic get his summer off? Should Tim Ream's weary legs be protected? Will this be another MLS-heavy lineup for the USMNT?

Jesse Marsch has promised that his Canada team will look to call up everyone, so Pochettino's hand might be forced. Based on the draw, Canada have a clear path to the final, but the USMNT face a tricky road. And with limited windows for competitive matches ahead of the World Cup, the Gold Cup could now become a crucial part of the U.S. soccer landscape.

GOAL US writers break down that and more in a Gold Cup edition of ... The Rondo.