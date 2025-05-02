The Rondo: Assessing the best MLS fit for Kevin De Bruyne - is Inter Miami a genuine option, could he thrive under Gregg Berhalter in Chicago, what about NYCFC?

With the Belgian linked to a MLS move, GOAL US writers debate the best landing spot for the Manchester City star

Kevin De Bruyne gets closer to an MLS move with every headline. There are a few things we know for certain here. The first is that the Belgian will leave Manchester City upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season. The second is that he has a long-standing interest in playing in MLS.

The third is that some configuration of Chicago Fire, D.C. United, Inter Miami and NYCFC are interested - in some form - of securing his signature. If De Bruyne is playing in the U.S. this summer, he'll likely do so with a club in a sizable and attractive market.

These are all good things from an American point of view. Big names are still necessary for a league that is trying to grow its global footprint. De Bruyne may not be a megastar, but he is one of the finest midfielders to ever grace the game. Miami reportedly own his MLS discovery rights, but could the Man City star legitimately co-exist with Lionel Messi in South Beach?

He will certainly have an impact - good or bad - wherever he plays. But what about the specifics? Where, exactly, should he play? Where would he be an unmitigated disaster? And what impact could have have on the league?

GOAL US writers debate it all in the latest edition of ... The Rondo.