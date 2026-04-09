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The hero’s character… Barcelona’s European struggles explain the secret behind Real Madrid’s historical legacy

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Why does Barcelona dominate domestically yet fade when the Champions League anthem plays?

In a scene that has begun to repeat itself in a way that raises questions, Barcelona is living a dual reality this season: a team that shines domestically with consistency, yet stumbles in Europe at the first real test.

The latest defeat to Atlético Madrid, 2–0 at the “Spotify Camp Nou,” has put the Catalan side on the brink of yet another exit at the Champions League quarterfinal stage, bringing back to the forefront an old question that returns every year: why does Barcelona lose its continental sparkle in decisive moments?

By contrast, Real Madrid has cemented a completely different image over the past decade, where suffering turns into victories and defeats into a “remontada,” in a phenomenon some sum up with the term “a champion’s mentality.”

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  • An artistic crisis or a psychological barrier?

    Over the past decade, the UEFA Champions League has become a stumbling block for Barcelona. Since winning their last title in 2015 at Juventus’ expense, Barça have struggled in the continental competition.

    In Barcelona’s last 10 attempts, the team have exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage five times, and they seem to be on the verge of a sixth elimination from the same round—bearing in mind it would be the second time at the hands of Atlético Madrid after the 2015–2016 season.

    By contrast, if we look at Barcelona’s record in LaLiga over the same period, we find that the team have won the title on five occasions and are on course to achieve a sixth this season, while they finished outside the top two only once, in the 2020–2021 season (third place).

    This paradox raises an important question: why does Barcelona’s performance change in the Champions League despite their superiority in the league?

    It is true that the continental competition features the giants of Europe’s top five leagues, but Barça outperform Real Madrid in LaLiga—and Real are the team that have won five European titles in the last decade.

    In other words, if Barcelona are capable of beating Real Madrid domestically—one of the strongest teams in the Champions League—why are they unable to impose their dominance in Europe even once over 10 seasons?

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  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

    Atlético reveals the paradox

    Perhaps what happened during the current week reveals that the matter is not limited to a mere technical crisis, but has rather extended to become a psychological barrier.

    Barcelona earned a valuable 2–1 win over Atletico Madrid at their home last Saturday in La Liga, taking advantage of Real Madrid’s slip-up to extend the lead at the top to seven points.

    But against the same opponent, and at Spotify Camp Nou with strong support from the fans, Barcelona lost as soon as it came to the Champions League.

    Barcelona turned into what seemed like a different team— a small team with no experience of playing in the continental competition, lacking the ability to be decisive in front of goal even when clear chances arise, chances easier than what it finds against La Liga opponents.

    It is also notable that Barcelona failed to mount a comeback against Atletico Madrid, even though Barça are the team with the most “remontadas” in La Liga, having collected 21 points from losing positions.

  • An easy catch in La Liga… and a European bogey

    Apart from this week’s clash, an important statistic in Atlético’s matches highlights the difference between Barcelona in La Liga and in the Champions League.

    In the Spanish league, Atlético are easy prey for Barcelona, but on the continental stage the capital club represent a clear stumbling block.

    Barça have faced Atlético twice in the knockout rounds and were eliminated each time: the first in the 2013–2014 season quarterfinals, and the second in the same round of the 2015–2016 season.

    In light of the home defeat in the first leg of the same round this season, Barcelona appear close to the same fate.

    In addition, Atlético Madrid recorded their first win at the Camp Nou since 2005 in all competitions, and it was only natural for that to happen in the Champions League despite the few meetings, rather than domestically, where they face each other every season.

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  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Acquisition and futile opportunities

    Returning to the events of the “Spotify Camp Nou” match, it is true that Pau Cubarsí’s red card in the first half tipped the balance in Atlético Madrid’s favor, but Barça kept possession and imposed their control despite being a man down, yet ultimately failed to score.

    Barcelona dominated possession throughout the match and finished with 58% in their favor, in addition to taking 18 shots, 7 of them on target, but the goal return was zero.

    In contrast, the visiting team was more efficient in front of goal; from just 3 shots on target, they scored a brace that brought them closer to the semifinals.

  • Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League FinalGetty Images Sport

    Why does Barcelona struggle in Europe?

    Without going into details, it is clear that Barcelona lacks “Champions League experience,” as it requires special handling from the players, even if they have an experienced coach.

    Barça began to suffer from this crisis after Lionel Messi’s departure, and the end of the golden generation that imposed its dominance on Europe and won the last title. It is enough to mention the terrifying attacking trio of Luis Suárez and Neymar da Silva at their peak, alongside Messi.

    Looking back at the lineup that beat Juventus (3–1) in the 2015 final in Berlin, we find more than one experienced element. Aside from the attacking trio, there was a midfield composed of Iniesta, Busquets, and Rakitić, with Xavi coming on as a substitute. This was in addition to Piqué, Mascherano, Dani Alves, and Jordi Alba in defense.

    All of these were stars with vast experience, and most of them had already won the title four years earlier at the expense of Manchester United, led by Luis Enrique.

    But Barcelona’s current generation lacks this kind of experience. In fact, the lineup that played against Atlético Madrid did not include any player who had previously won the “big-eared trophy” except Robert Lewandowski. Even if the coach is Hans Flick, who has also previously won the continental title, he cannot work a miracle by changing reality in a short time.

    Despite Flick’s success in leading the team to the semifinals last season, he lost the qualification spot due to defensive mistakes that indicate a lack of experience.

    Nor can it be said that Inter Milan were strong enough to bring down Barcelona, as evidenced by their 5–0 defeat in the final to Paris Saint-Germain; therefore, Barça were responsible for their loss.

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    The Real advantage that Barcelona lacks

    In contrast, what Real Madrid deliver in the UEFA Champions League cannot be regarded as mere technical superiority; it is a clear model of a team that possesses what Barcelona lack: experience in continental competitions, or what is commonly termed the “champion’s mentality.”

    This concept did not come out of nowhere; it was formed over many long years of accumulation, especially during the last decade, which saw Real Madrid crowned with five Champions League titles—many of them achieved in circumstances where the team was not the best technically, but was the most mentally prepared.

    The “champion’s mentality” here does not mean only the ability to win; it goes beyond that to a complete culture within the club: calm under pressure, unshakable confidence, and a constant belief in the possibility of coming back no matter the circumstances. This was shown repeatedly in historic “remontadas,” against major opponents and at moments when things seemed already decided.

    Over time, this mentality has turned into a decisive psychological weapon: the team does not collapse when it falls behind; it feeds on crises, while the opponent slips into a state of confusion with every minute that passes without the result being settled.