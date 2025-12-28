'Thanks to PSG!' - Achraf Hakimi set for sensational injury return with Morocco at AFCON as Walid Regragui hails 'gentleman' Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Hakimi has not featured for club or country since spraining his ankle in the first half of PSG’s Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich on November 4, missing a total of seven matches for PSG and four for Morocco during his recovery from the injury.

But his selection for AFCON by head coach Regragui indicated hope that his return to full fitness was not too far away, though he has been made to wait thus far in the group stage. Morocco have picked up four points in their two matches on home soil, beating Comoros 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game and drawing 1-1 with Mali on Friday.

Morocco know that a victory over Zambia at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Monday would secure their passage to the knock-out stages as group winners, and so to have their captain back amongst the side would be a massive boost to Regragui. He made sure to credit PSG for their role in his recovery.