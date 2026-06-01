Team GB x Three Lions! How Olympic Games expertise is aiding England’s quest for World Cup glory in the sweltering heat of North America

In a bid to overcome the punishing humidity of North America, the Football Association has sought guidance from the very best in British sport. Tuchel confirmed that his backroom staff have collaborated with specialists from across the globe to prepare the players for temperatures expected to soar into the high 30s.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Tuchel explained: "We know the individual reaction of the players to the heat and we have cooling strategies in place. We've had help from Team GB and specialists all over the world to come up with solutions that help the players to adapt. We know exactly the amount of time we want to expose them in pre-camp, the ideal amount of time that you should train in the sun and that we also don't do too much."

This meticulous preparation included a trip to Barcelona last June, where stars were monitored in specialist heat chambers to track their recovery rates via biometric tablets.