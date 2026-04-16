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Sunderland raids? Bayern Munich & Chelsea get ‘big money’ transfer warning amid links to ‘unique’ forward Brian Brobbey & £60m-rated goalkeeper Robin Roefs
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Dream return to the Premier League for European-chasing Sunderland
As is often the case for surprise packages in the Premier League, interest in prized assets on Wearside continues to build. That is the price that must be paid for upsetting odds and bucking trends.
Sunderland have been a revelation during their first top-flight campaign in 10 years, with back-to-back relegations seeing them drop as far as League One before eventually steering a course towards the Promised Land.
European qualification could still be on the cards, in what would be a remarkable achievement, as immediate returns are enjoyed on shrewd investment across the summer window of 2025.
Granit Xhaka - who boasts prior experience of the Premier League from his time at Arsenal - is considered to be a Player of the Year contender, Dutch keeper Roefs is being linked with Chelsea after starring between the sticks, powerful striker Brobbey has led the line with distinction and Congolese midfielder Noah Sadiki is said to be attracting admiring glances from Manchester United and Emirates Stadium.
Will the Black Cats face a fight to keep Roefs and Co?
Quizzed on whether Sunderland are about to experience the less pleasant side of life in the top tier, as transfer vultures begin to circle, former Black Cats frontman Goodman - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with beoordeling - said: “That's a very, very interesting question. They have done well. I think the recruitment has just been remarkable at Sunderland. And Robin Roefs, obviously, is one of many.
“Personally, I think the most influential and the biggest one has been Xhaka. I hope, genuinely, he's on the list for Player of the Season, even if Sunderland finish where they are, because he has just been unbelievable in every game I've seen of him.
“But, that is the price of Sunderland in the Premier League doing well. Look at Brentford, look at Brighton, look at Bournemouth. They are a great example of that, aren't they, in that these clubs, and Sunderland aren't a small club, so I'm not comparing those clubs by size, but what I am comparing them is in terms of current status in Premier League terms, Sunderland are babies, aren't they? So they’ve done very well this season.
“I think a lot of it will obviously depend on who's in for the players. If clubs come in, I think clubs are going to have to fork out big money. But I do honestly think that Sunderland will go again in the summer. There's a genuine desire for them to be consistently a top 10, top half Premier League club. Now, one swallow doesn't make a summer, does it? So one good season isn't going to cut it. And in fact, people will tell you that often the second season is even harder than the first for those that get there.
“But there aren't really any surprises about Sunderland anymore, and I don't see a difference next season. But I do expect them to maybe add even more quality that will boost the first 11 rather than just squad players.”
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Why Brobbey is considered to be a 'unique' Premier League talent
Some unwelcome advances may need to be fended off before any further additions are made to Regis Le Bris’ ranks, with Netherlands international Brobbey seemingly registering on the recruitment radar of Bundesliga champions Bayern as they seek to find cover for 50-goal England captain Harry Kane.
Goodman added on the hard-working 24-year-old, who joined Sunderland for around £22 million ($30m) after seeing a Premier League move speculated on for some time: “It's a really interesting dynamic because he's scored six goals, which isn’t amazing. But he just brings so much more to the table.
“I'm struggling to think of a centre-forward in the Premier League that holds the ball up better than him. I just don't think that anybody has got one of those. In fact, they haven't. It's the simple answer.
“So as a number nine, as a focal point who, if you can get the ball into him, particularly into his feet, you know that he's going to hang on to it and be really clever at bringing team-mates into play as well. He’s quite unique in that he’s not going to score you 20 goals a season, but my word he's going to be very, very effective in a different kind of way, no doubt.”
Transfer talk: Ambitious Sunderland owners prepared to spend
Sunderland are understandably eager to keep those qualities on their books, while avoiding any need to acquire a new No.1 and ball winners in the middle of the park. A top-seven finish would undoubtedly aid that cause, with ambitious owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori doing all they can to ensure that funds are made available without the need for sales to bolster that kitty.