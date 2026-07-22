Transfer window check-in: GOAL grades Europe's 10 richest clubs on their summer business so far as pre-season begins

Just like Thomas Tuchel, Barcelona effectively had to choose between Marcus Rashford and Gordon this summer, and, just like the England boss, they ended up going with the latter. Whether that was the right call for the Blaugrana is open to debate.
Gordon is younger than Rashford, but he was more than twice as expensive, even though he's not really a superior player. Still, Gordon showed enough at the World Cup to suggest that he has the kind of pace and versatility required to make a similar impact at Barca to Rashford, who contributed 14 goals and as many assists to the Catalans' cause last season.
Barca do still, however, have a gaping hole to fill up front, with Robert Lewandowski having brought the curtain down on his goal-laden spell in Spain.Deco's dream replacement is Alvarez, but it's going to take something close to a world-record fee to even get Atletico Madrid to the negotiating table.
Consequently, cheaper options are being explored, even if someone like Eli Junior Kroupi (also a reported Tottenham target) would still probably cost around £100m all-in. Do not be surprised then, if Barca, have a rummage around in the bargain basement, especially as Spain's World Cup hero Ferran Torres might also move on soon, given he has just one year left on a contract he seems highly unlikely to extend.
Looking elsewhere, Barca are well-stocked in midfield and may even look to generate some pure profit by cashing in on Marc Casado, and any money raised would likely go towards a dominant centre-back to play alongside the prodigiously gifted Pau Cubarsi - or perhaps even a new full-back.
Grade: D