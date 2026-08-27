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‘Strange one’ - Why is Emi Martinez desperate to leave Aston Villa? Steve Bruce reacts to transfer talk as World Cup-winning goalkeeper is linked with Chelsea
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World Cup winner Martinez was linked with Man Utd in 2025
Martinez appeared to have bid farewell to Villa Park when the 2024-25 campaign came to a close. At that stage, the enigmatic South American was being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. No deal was done despite willingness being shown by all parties.
Having been forced to stay put, Europa League glory ended up being savoured in 2026. Another World Cup final was then graced alongside Lionel Messi and Co as FIFA’s flagship event headed to North America.
Why is Martinez pushing for a move away from Aston Villa?
Villa have helped to make Martinez what he is today - a two time winner of the FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper award - but he is seemingly determined to take in a change of scenery. Asked about that somewhat surprising stance, former Villa boss Bruce - speaking courtesy of Free Bets, home of the best UK betting sites - told GOAL: “Yeah, it's a strange one. He always seems to be pushing, and leave for whom? Who knows?
“I would think something's definitely going to happen there with it. It's given him a huge platform. I remember my chief scout at the time when I was at Hull, Stan Ternent, telling me about him when he was at Arsenal, saying that could we go and get him, and it was quite out of our price-range at the time. But he was alerted to me a lot of years ago.
“He's been at Arsenal, he's been magnificent, but it looks as though his time's up there for whatever reason, whether it's personal reasons or he wants a new challenge. It looks as if, though from afar, his time's up with Aston Villa.”
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Martinez seemingly wants fresh start & new challenge
Ex-Villa midfielder Ray Houghton told GOAL recently when he was asked about Martinez’s regular departure bids: “I never really question players that come from abroad because they've got different mentalities.
“It's like the Brazilian lads. They want to make as much money as they can. They want to look after their families and then they want to go and enjoy themselves. I can't find anything wrong with that.
“They've got all the priorities the way they want them and who are we to judge them any other way? That's how I see them. They come over, they go away for a number of years, play in a variety of countries, make a lot of money and then they go and look after their own back home and then they enjoy themselves.
“I don't know why Emi wants to leave. He's been such a pivotal player, pivotal character for Aston Villa. He's been absolutely brilliant. Not everyone's cup of tea, I would imagine, with some of his antics but I like him.
“He's a winner. I like winners. I like people who try to win but there just seems to be an agenda there. I don't know. I think the only people who know that is him, his agent and obviously the club.”
Should Chelsea sign Martinez as an upgrade on Sanchez?
Martinez was wanted by Serie A giants Juventus at one stage, but is now registering on the recruitment radar at Chelsea - in a move that would keep him in the Premier League. The Blues are seeing serious questions asked at Stamford Bridge of Spanish shot-stopper Robert Sanchez.
Bruce added when asked if Martinez could head for west London: “Unfortunately, Sanchez hasn't had the best of starts, and when you're a goalkeeper, that is a position where that is unforgiving. You can't make mistakes, unfortunately, in that position, otherwise you get punished. So, let's hope he can turn it around.
“He's a very, very good goalkeeper, the kid, and he's had a disappointing start, but he's still an outstanding goalkeeper, and that's for Chelsea to decide whether they want to replace him or not.”
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Transfer window: Summer deadline passes on September 1
Sanchez was far from convincing as Chelsea opened their 2026-27 campaign with a 3-2 derby win over neighbours Fulham. Time is still on their side when it comes to getting reinforcements through the door.
The summer transfer window will remain open until September 1, with there every chance that Martinez - who was not involved in Villa’s disappointing 4-0 defeat at Brighton - will be on the move before another deadline passes.
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