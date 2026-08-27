‘Strange one’ - Why is Emi Martinez desperate to leave Aston Villa? Steve Bruce reacts to transfer talk as World Cup-winning goalkeeper is linked with Chelsea

Ex-Villa midfielder Ray Houghton told GOAL recently when he was asked about Martinez’s regular departure bids: “I never really question players that come from abroad because they've got different mentalities.

“It's like the Brazilian lads. They want to make as much money as they can. They want to look after their families and then they want to go and enjoy themselves. I can't find anything wrong with that.

“They've got all the priorities the way they want them and who are we to judge them any other way? That's how I see them. They come over, they go away for a number of years, play in a variety of countries, make a lot of money and then they go and look after their own back home and then they enjoy themselves.

“I don't know why Emi wants to leave. He's been such a pivotal player, pivotal character for Aston Villa. He's been absolutely brilliant. Not everyone's cup of tea, I would imagine, with some of his antics but I like him.

“He's a winner. I like winners. I like people who try to win but there just seems to be an agenda there. I don't know. I think the only people who know that is him, his agent and obviously the club.”