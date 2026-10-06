'I don't idolise Lionel Messi' - Benin captain Steve Mounie makes surprise admission ahead of Argentina clash

Refusing to place opponents on a pedestal has not dimmed the striker's appreciation for the indelible mark the 2022 World Cup winner has left on the game. Recognising the historical significance of Tuesday's farewell in the capital, Mounie added: "I came for that: to see what he is going to do. He [Messi] should enjoy this moment as a footballer and as someone who has done so much for football over many years. He deserves a moment to enjoy it."

When pressed on what to expect from Les Guepards on the pitch, he insisted: "We are a very disciplined team."