State of the USMNT - Strikers: Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi locked in battle for World Cup starting gig

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, all eyes were on the U.S. men's national team strikers. They were largely unproven and, as it turned out, fairly ineffective. Yes, that group did some good things off the ball and, yes, they held it up a few times to make good things happen, but the U.S. strikers ultimately didn't do what strikers are put onto the field to do: score goals.

This time around, there's no shortage of goal scorers. So, as the U.S. prepares to host the World Cup on home soil next summer, Mauricio Pochettino has some big choices to make, ones that are vastly different than the ones his predecessor Gregg Berhalter had to make a few years ago.

Throughout the team’s fall run, the U.S. saw encouraging signs from forwards Folarin Balogun and Haji Wright, even while missing Ricardo Pepi for much of that stretch - a player who could still emerge as the starter next summer. The group offers both top-end quality and legitimate depth. More importantly, it offers goals, and goals ultimately define success or failure at a World Cup.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: Strikers.

