"Start digging already": Club boss would break all the rules for Kai Havertz's spectacular return to the Bundesliga

Havertz wore the Werkself jersey for ten years. Across all competitions, he made 150 competitive appearances for B04, scoring 46 goals and providing 31 assists. In the summer of 2020, he finally joined Chelsea FC for a transfer fee of just under €100 million, before moving on to city rivals Arsenal in 2023.

However, his relationship with Leverkusen's decision-makers and the majority of the fans remains good. This was evident when he came on as a substitute on Wednesday evening, with almost the entire BayArena giving him a standing ovation when he came on in the second half. Havertz had already been given a public send-off on the pitch before kick-off, as this had not been possible when he left in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to information from Sport1, the 26-year-old is said to have stayed in the Leverkusen dressing room for a long time after the match. There, he apparently spoke at length with players and officials before an Arsenal coach picked him up so that the Gunners could begin their journey home.