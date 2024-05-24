Tottenham pre-season 2024: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

As Spurs gear up for Ange Postecoglou's second season in charge, here's everything you need to know about their pre-season.

Tottenham left it until the final matchday of the 2023-24 Premier League season to confirm their participation in the Europa League next term.

Back in Europe after a season of being involved only in domestic competitions, Ange Postecoglou will be in the second year of his four-year contract at the club after the Australian gaffer led Spurs to a fifth-placed finish in his debut season in the English top flight.

Despite criticism over playing a post-season friendly just days after their campaign, Spurs lost to Newcastle 5-4 on penalties in Australia on May 22.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Tottenham's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.