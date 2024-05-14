'Come on you Spurs!' - Mesut Ozil makes hilarious promise to Tottenham as he wills them to do Arsenal huge title favour in pivotal clash with Man City

Getty/GOALSoham Mukherjee'Come on you Spurs!' - Mesut Ozil makes hilarious promise to Tottenham as he wills them to do Arsenal huge title favour in pivotal clash with Man CityArsenalTottenhamManchester CityMesut OzilPremier LeagueMesut Ozil vowed to never mock Tottenham again if they do Arsenal a huge title favour in their Premier League clash with Manchester City.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSpurs to take on City in a crucial PL clashArsenal will keep a close eye on the resultCity dropping points would give Gunners title initiative<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the score in the reverse Premier League fixture this season?</h3><ul><li>1-1</li><li>2-2</li><li>3-3</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who scored the only goal in Man City's 1-0 win over Spurs in the FA Cup in January?</h3><ul><li>Joško Gvardiol</li><li>Nathan Aké</li><li>Rúben Dias</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which outfield player has played the most minutes in the Premier League for Man City this season?</h3><ul><li>Julián Álvarez</li><li>Phil Foden</li><li>Rodri</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which year did Kyle Walker join Man City from Spurs?</h3><ul><li>2015</li><li>2016</li><li>2017</li></ul></section>Article continues below