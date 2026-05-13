South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

The home kit is centred on a bold reinterpretation of the white tiger, an enduring national symbol of strength and protection. A striking tiger camouflage print is engineered into the fabric, creating a dynamic visual that feels both rooted in heritage and distinctly modern. Custom typography merges traditional Korean calligraphy with Western design cues, reinforcing the fusion of past and present. The home kit expresses Korea’s identity through controlled aggression and visual confidence, capturing the spirit of a team built to surprise.