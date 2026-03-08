South Africa squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup and will return to the tournament for the first time in 16 years after they squeezed through qualifying at the end of 2025. Bafana Bafana soared to a big win against Rwanda in their final Group C match back in October, pipping rivals Nigeria to an automatic spot in the tournament being held in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Luckily, results went the way of Hugo Broos' men during the final round of fixtures, after South Africa had previously been handed an automatic 3-0 loss against Lesotho for fielding an ineligible player. They form a core of nine African nations that will feature at the expanded 48-team World Cup this summer, and the iconic national side will be hoping to bring plenty of dance moves and impeccable party anthems to the 2026 tournament, as they did in 2010.

They already know they will face both Mexico and South Korea in Group A, so Broos will need to make sure he picks the right personnel to tackle the upcoming games.

Teams have until May 11 to submit their official list to FIFA, giving every national team head coach a bit more time to assess their available players and decide who to take Stateside. GOAL takes a closer look at South Africa's squad to determine which stars could cause damage at the historic upcoming tournament.