'My soul hurts' - Brahim Diaz issues heartbroken statement after missing penalty in wild AFCON final defeat to Senegal as Morocco consider legal action over walk-off before spot-kick

Despite former Liverpool star Sadio Mane playing a big part in getting his Senegal team-mates back on the pitch, the AFCON winners may face punishment for their course of action. On Monday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed disciplinary proceedings against Senegal after their walk-off delayed the final by 14 minutes. FIFA president Gianni Infantino also condemned the scenes as "unacceptable".

"We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands - we strongly condemn the behaviour of some supporters as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members," he said. "It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right."

Now, Morocco’s football federation has announced it will pursue legal action against the Senegalese.

Their statement reads: "The Royal Moroccan Football Federation announces that it will pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football [Caf] and Fifa to rule on the walk-off of the Senegalese national team from the field during the final against the Moroccan national team, as well as on the events surrounding this decision, following the referee’s awarding of a penalty that was deemed correct by all experts. This situation had a significant impact on the normal course of the match and on the players’ performance."