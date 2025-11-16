Sir Alex Ferguson hails 'outstanding' Man Utd summer signing and offers encouraging message of support for Ruben Amorim after positive start to campaign

Goalkeepers have had to face severe criticism at Old Trafford in recent years, including David De Gea, towards the end of his journey with the club. Then came Onana from Inter but he failed miserably. However, Lammens is not worried about the pressure as he told reporters: "There's been a lot of commotion about the goalkeepers in recent years. They've received a lot of negative comments. I wasn't worried about that. I want to be someone people look up to. My dream is to play here for the next ten years, be important to the club, and build a legacy. That's a long-term goal.

"It hasn’t taken long for the Stretford End to fall in love with him. Many fans are hailing him as the next Schmeichel, but the keeper has his feet firmly rooted to the ground. "It was wonderful to hear the supporters sing that to me. A huge compliment, especially after my first match. But I'm not getting too carried away with their enthusiasm. I still have a lot to prove to be mentioned in the same breath as Peter Schmeichel, you know."

Lammens added: "I ran into him (Schmeichel) on the sidelines after a match. He was very friendly. Schmeichel knows it's not easy to be compared to him. He told me to be there for the team, but above all, to be myself. It was nice to hear that from someone you look up to. It also reassured me in a way."