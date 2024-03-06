BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2023-24Getty
Richard Martin

'We pay a lot of money, shut up!' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains why he's helpless despite frustration over Premier League scheduling before Champions League matches

Manchester CityManchester City vs FC KoebenhavnChampions LeagueFC Koebenhavn

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained his frustrations with the Premier League over the scheduling of matches in Champions League weeks.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guardiola annoyed with PL organisers
  • City played United three days before CL decider
  • 'We pay a lot of money, shut up!'

Editors' Picks