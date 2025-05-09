'I should be a better manager' - Ruben Amorim admits he's 'stressed' despite Man Utd reaching Europa League final as Red Devils boss refuses to hide from 'struggles' in Premier League
Ruben Amorim is feeling "stressed" despite leading Manchester United to the Europa League final and admits: "I should be a better manager."
- Red Devils secure shot at continental trophy
- Will face Spurs in major final on May 21
- Have disappointed domestically this season