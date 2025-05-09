amorim(C)Getty Images
Chris Burton

'I should be a better manager' - Ruben Amorim admits he's 'stressed' despite Man Utd reaching Europa League final as Red Devils boss refuses to hide from 'struggles' in Premier League

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimEuropa LeaguePremier LeagueManchester United vs Athletic Club

Ruben Amorim is feeling "stressed" despite leading Manchester United to the Europa League final and admits: "I should be a better manager."

  • Red Devils secure shot at continental trophy
  • Will face Spurs in major final on May 21
  • Have disappointed domestically this season
