'Exactly what that backline needs' - Chelsea urged to launch 'cruel' swoop for Newcastle ace in January transfer window
Exciting rise of Thiaw
Thiaw earned a £5.8m (€5m) transfer to Milan from German outfit Schalke in 2022. He established himself as a regular with the Serie A giants, playing 85 times in three years, and lifted the Supercoppa Italiana during the 2024-25 campaign. His consistency attracted interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but the Magpies emerged triumphant in the transfer race. Now, after just a few months in England, he has become an automatic starter for Howe and is seen as a potential long-term defensive lynchpin. Wright-Phillips admits prising him away from St James’ Park would be "almost impossible" given his status and contract length, but insists Chelsea should at least try.
Wright-Phillips wants Thiaw at Chelsea
Speaking to Best Betting Sites, Wright-Phillips did not hesitate when asked which player Chelsea should prioritise: "It would be almost impossible, but if I could have anyone now, it would be Malick Thiaw from Newcastle. I know he only joined from Milan in the summer, but if anyone has been watching him since his arrival, they’d know he hasn’t had a bad game yet.
"He does everything right. He reads the game well. When low crosses come into the box, he always seems to be in the right position. I hadn’t heard too much about him before he arrived, but since he’s arrived, he’s established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for Eddie Howe. Obviously, it’s a bit cruel of me to say Chelsea need to go and buy him already, but in terms of his ability, he’s exactly what that backline needs."
White tipped for stunning cross-London switch
Wright-Phillips also floated another eye-catching potential target in Ben White, who has struggled for minutes at Arsenal since last season. The 28-year-old has made only one Premier League appearance this term, losing his place to Jurrien Timber at right-back. He has been a key figure for Arsenal since his £50m ($66.23m) move from Brighton in 2021, but injuries and fierce competition have pushed him to the fringes.
Wright-Phillips believes a fresh start could be on the horizon: "I could see a move for Ben White to Chelsea take place next summer. It makes sense, it’s possible. I feel quite sorry for Ben because he had an injury, and he was playing so well for Arsenal. He was unbelievable. Then he came back and he’d lost his place to Jurrien Timber, who’s the best right-back in the Premier League. It’s going to take something special to unseat him now."
A January transfer, however, appears out of the question. With Arsenal chasing the Premier League title and pushing deep into the Champions League, Mikel Arteta has no intention of weakening his squad mid-season.
"I don’t think Arsenal would be willing to sell him in the winter window, though, because that squad depth is one of Arsenal’s biggest advantages," he said. "If Timber is injured, White is the man to come in. So selling him would force Arsenal back in the market, and I don’t think that’s something they would want to do while they are challenging for the title, and maybe the Champions League."
Arsenal clash looms as Chelsea eye momentum from European high
Chelsea now turn their attention to one of the biggest league fixtures of their season on Sunday, a top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Fresh off a superb 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, Maresca’s side appear to be gathering momentum at the perfect time. The victory over the Catalans has been a major morale-booster, and while Chelsea remain six points behind Arsenal, Sunday provides a rare six-point swing opportunity.
