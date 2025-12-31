Seven games unbeaten and back in Champions League places - but have Liverpool actually improved since their horror run?

Wirtz's goal was obviously his first since arriving at Anfield during the summer for an initial £100 million, and his relief was there for all to see as he wheeled away to celebrate.

It was also just reward for an outstanding individual display in which he constantly bamboozled the Wolves backline with his intelligent movement and fast feet, prompting former Liverpool striker John Aldridge to compare the diminutive German to the great Peter Beardsley.

Clearly, the weakness of the opposition cannot be overlooked, but it was the kind of decisive and dynamic display that had been coming. As Slot has been at pains to point out, Wirtz has actually been performing at a high level for some time now, looking more and more like his Bayer Leverkusen self with each passing game.

Again, part of the reason for that is the work being done in the gym, with the little bit of extra muscle Wirtz has put on since the start of the season aiding his adjustment to the rigours of English football.

"I know it's the hardest league in the world and I just have to get used to the physicality and the players around me on the pitch in the midfield," he told BBC Sport on Saturday. "But every game I feel a bit better and I want to continue feeling like that."