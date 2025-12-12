Senne Lammens is 'start of path back to trophies for Man Utd' as Premier League icon hails 'old-fashioned goalkeeping' of Andre Onana's replacement

Speaking to Joe Fortune, former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer said: "I think Senne Lammens has done exceptionally well. It's an interesting one because I think anytime you go to a club of Manchester United's magnitude, there's going to be pressure, let alone at a time where the goalkeeping position has been a real big problem for them for a number of seasons. And of course, you've got Andre Onana, who's a massive personality, one that has really struggled in that shirt. He's always gonna feel pressure, but I think it was a little bit under the radar because no one really knew much about him. I think people kind of almost dismissed him before he started playing. So maybe there was a little bit less pressure on him, but it doesn't matter. He's performed really well. He's played with confidence.

He added: "You know what it is for me? It's a bit of old-fashioned goalkeeping back in it again. He's catching the ball, he's taking crosses. He's doing the simple things well. I think we've gotten a little bit carried away with what a goalkeeper does and what the fundamentals of a good goalkeeper are. I think what Lammens has done is he's come in and he's just simplified things, he's been really consistent and by doing that, by dominating, taking crosses, not making mistakes, in particular, big mistakes, he's given his teammates confidence. The ball comes up high in the box. They know that the goalkeeper is going to come out and get it. Okay, there can be a mistake, there's no doubt about it, but so far, he's dealt with everything. So I've really enjoyed watching him play.

"I've really enjoyed the simplicity of his game and the understated performances that he's had and I don't say that disrespectfully, I mean that in a really positive way. I mean that he's not trying to get limelight."